4 5 Image Credit : Getty

Changes that happen in the body in 30 to 60 days

After one month, you can see the changes in the mirror yourself. Your skin will start to glow naturally as oiliness and pimples reduce. Problems like heartburn, gas, and constipation will simply disappear. You'll get to sleep faster at night and feel light when you wake up. By the end of two months, your body will reach a new level. Unwanted fat, especially around the belly, will reduce, and your body will look toned. Bad cholesterol (LDL) will decrease, and your blood pressure will become stable. Your brain will also get sharper, improving your memory and concentration.