Junk Food: Quit It For 60 Days & See The Magic Happen To Your Body!
Just try stopping all junk food for 60 days—no cool drinks, spicy snacks, noodles, fried rice, or processed foods. You'll be amazed to see the changes in your own body.
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Junk Food: Quit It For 60 Days & See The Magic Happen To Your Body!
These days, the moment we feel hungry, we immediately order junk food. We grab hot noodles, fried rice, a chicken burger, pizza, or a cold drink. Today's youth are totally hooked on junk food. While it feels like it fills your stomach, it actually does major harm to your health. So, just try giving it up completely for 60 days. You can see the amazing changes in your mental and physical health for yourself.
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Benefits of avoiding junk food
The National Institute of Health conducted a study on this. According to them, even though junk food is high in calories, these highly processed foods are only bad for the body. They make you gain weight fast. Junk food also triggers cravings, making people eat more. If you avoid these foods for 60 days, your hunger hormones like leptin and ghrelin will reset. This helps you feel full sooner and increases your desire for healthy food.
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Growth of good bacteria in the stomach
A study published in the 'Obesity Science and Practice' journal found that people who eat less junk food consume fewer calories. Because of this, they don't gain weight. If you quit junk food for 60 days, your body will start burning fat and your blood sugar levels will drop. You'll feel energetic, healthy, and active all day. Even gut problems will get better, and the growth of good bacteria in your stomach will improve.
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Changes that happen in the body in 30 to 60 days
After one month, you can see the changes in the mirror yourself. Your skin will start to glow naturally as oiliness and pimples reduce. Problems like heartburn, gas, and constipation will simply disappear. You'll get to sleep faster at night and feel light when you wake up. By the end of two months, your body will reach a new level. Unwanted fat, especially around the belly, will reduce, and your body will look toned. Bad cholesterol (LDL) will decrease, and your blood pressure will become stable. Your brain will also get sharper, improving your memory and concentration.
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Try avoiding junk food for two months
According to a study done in 2026, studies show that avoiding junk food can cut your daily calorie intake by up to 15%. This helps you lose weight naturally. When you only eat home-cooked meals with fruits and vegetables, your risk of getting many diseases also goes down. Just try quitting junk food for two months, and you will feel the benefits yourself. You'll see a huge change in you.
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