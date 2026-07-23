Gardening Tips: How to Make the Most of Fresh Home-Grown Coriander
Want to make the most of your home-grown coriander? Here are all the ways to add that fresh, aromatic feel to your food and much more. Keep scrolling to learn more.
Of freshness and flavour!
Nothing beats the freshness and aroma of freshly chopped coriander, and there's no denying that. If you love home-grown gardening and have coriander in your home, then here are a few ways to put that coriander to use.
Add It to Everyday Dishes
Fresh coriander leaves make an excellent garnish for dals, curries, soups, salads, rice dishes, and wraps.
Blend a Fresh Chutney
The versatile Indian green chutney is the ultimate cure for a bad day. Tangy, spicy, and oh-so delicious.
Make Coriander Pesto
Blend it with garlic, nuts such as almonds or walnuts, olive oil, Parmesan cheese (optional), and lemon juice. Use it as a spread or toss it with pasta.
Add It to Refreshing Drinks
Add dhaniya into detox drinks, green smoothies, or cooling summer beverages with cucumber, lemon, and mint for a refreshing twist.
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