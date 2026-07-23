DIY Beauty: Make a Natural Rose Face Pack With Fresh Home-Grown Roses
Want to add that rosy glow to your face with home-grown roses? Check out our DIY face pack recipe for the win. Keep scrolling to learn more.
Of rosy cheeks!
Planting roses in your home not only makes the place look nice but can also serve different uses. Yes, you read that right. Today, we bring you an easy DIY rose face pack recipe that you can whip up right from your home garden to unlock that rosy glow.
Why Use Home-Grown Roses?
Rose petals contain natural antioxidants and are known for their soothing and hydrating properties. They make for a much better choice than store-bought roses that often have chemical residues.
How To Make The Rose Face Pack?
Use 8-10 fresh home-grown rose petals, clean them, and sun-dry them. Later, grind these petals in a grinder, and voilà, your natural rose powder is ready to use.
Face Pack Recipes!
Take the rose powder in a bowl, add yogurt and honey, then mix well. This simple face pack will lock moisture in your skin whilst hydrating it. If you have oily skin, go for besan.
For Acne Prone Skin
Use the same rose powder and add some neem powder along with honey and yoghurt. This easy DIY face pack will make your face look clean, whilst controlling sebum production and having anti-bacterial properties.
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