Weight Loss: Jowar Roti vs Bajra Roti, Which Is Better for Losing Weight?
Jowar and bajra rotis are popular alternatives to wheat rotis for weight loss. But which millet is healthier, lower in calories, and better for managing weight? Find out the key differences.
Which roti should you eat?
'Eat two rotis every night, and you will easily lose weight.' We often hear dietitians saying this. But should your plate have a hearty Bajra roti or a soft Jowar roti? Both are powerhouses of nutrients, but they work differently when it comes to weight loss. Let's find out which one helps you lose weight faster...
Health benefits of Bajra roti...
Bajra (Pearl Millet) is a treasure trove of nutrients. The complex carbohydrates and fiber in Bajra make you feel full and keep your blood sugar levels in check.
Keeps hunger at bay: Bajra roti is packed with dietary fiber. It not only improves digestion but also keeps your stomach full for a long time after eating. This reduces the craving for frequent snacks and helps keep your weight under control.
Keeps blood sugar stable: The complex carbohydrates in Bajra release energy slowly into the body. As a result, blood sugar levels do not spike or drop suddenly. This is very important for staying energetic throughout the day and losing weight.
A storehouse of essential minerals: Bajra is rich in iron, magnesium, and phosphorus. Magnesium, in particular, improves insulin sensitivity and helps speed up metabolism.
Good for heart health: The magnesium in Bajra helps control blood pressure (BP). Many studies show that it also reduces bad cholesterol and improves heart function.
Health benefits of Jowar roti...
Jowar (Sorghum) roti is always a favorite for health-conscious people. For those who are gluten-intolerant or want to boost their immunity, Jowar is a wonderful food.
Easily digestible: Jowar roti is naturally gluten-free. It is very light on the stomach and easily digested. When the gut is healthy, the body absorbs nutrients well, making weight loss easier.
Rich in antioxidants: According to the National Institutes of Health, Jowar is high in polyphenols and antioxidants. These reduce oxidative stress in the body and ensure proper metabolism. As a result, the body burns calories efficiently.
Good source of protein: Protein is essential for muscle strength. Jowar roti provides a good amount of plant-based protein. Eating more protein reduces hunger and prevents overeating.
Lowers cholesterol: The soluble fiber in Jowar lowers bad cholesterol in the body. This is very helpful in melting fat and keeping your weight stable.
Which is better for weight loss?
In reality, both Bajra roti and Jowar roti are high in fiber and have a low glycemic index, so both work well for weight loss. However, there is a slight difference when comparing the two.
Bajra roti: Because it has slightly more protein and minerals, it keeps you feeling full for longer. So, when it comes to losing weight, Bajra roti has a slight edge.
Jowar roti: It is very easily digestible. Therefore, for people with a sensitive digestive system, gas, or indigestion problems, Jowar roti is the best option.
However, if you really want to lose weight... don't stick to just one. Alternating between the two every couple of days will help you lose weight healthily.
Explore the latest Lifestyle News covering fashion, wellness, travel, Food and Recipes, and more. Stay updated with trending Health News, fitness tips, and expert insights to inspire your daily living. Discover personalized lifestyle trends that keep you stylish and informed. Download the Asianet News Official App from the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for everything that adds value to your everyday life.