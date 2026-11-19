Bajra (Pearl Millet) is a treasure trove of nutrients. The complex carbohydrates and fiber in Bajra make you feel full and keep your blood sugar levels in check.

Keeps hunger at bay: Bajra roti is packed with dietary fiber. It not only improves digestion but also keeps your stomach full for a long time after eating. This reduces the craving for frequent snacks and helps keep your weight under control.

Keeps blood sugar stable: The complex carbohydrates in Bajra release energy slowly into the body. As a result, blood sugar levels do not spike or drop suddenly. This is very important for staying energetic throughout the day and losing weight.

A storehouse of essential minerals: Bajra is rich in iron, magnesium, and phosphorus. Magnesium, in particular, improves insulin sensitivity and helps speed up metabolism.

Good for heart health: The magnesium in Bajra helps control blood pressure (BP). Many studies show that it also reduces bad cholesterol and improves heart function.