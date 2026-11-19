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Why Do Coconuts Have Three Holes? Know Fascinating Science Behind Their Signature Look
Coconut: A coconut has three holes on one side. People call these holes eyes. Many do not know why these eyes form. The real reason behind these three holes is explained here.
Three holes in a coconut
We use coconut in poojas, cooking, and drinks. If you look closely at a coconut, you see three eye-like marks on top. Why does a coconut have three eyes? What do they do? Many get this doubt. Actually, they are not eyes. Botany says they are marks of three natural pores formed when the seed develops. In the stage when a coconut flower becomes a fruit, there are three ovules. As the fruit grows, only one develops fully. The growth of the other two stops. These marks appear as three small pits on top of the coconut.
Reason behind three holes in coconut
Only one of these three marks is very soft. Compared to the other two, the shell is thin here. There is a special reason for this. Under this soft part lies the coconut seed's embryo. This grows into a new coconut plant in the future. When the fruit sprouts, a small sprout comes out from this soft part. That is why they call it the germination pore. The shell is hard near the other two marks. That is why people choose this soft part to make a hole to drink coconut water. Many think rainwater goes into the coconut through these three marks. But that is not true.
How does water get into a coconut?
The answer lies in the coconut tree roots. The tree absorbs water from the ground through its roots. That water travels up through special vessels in the tree and reaches the fruit. While the fruit grows, this water becomes a liquid mixed with nutrients. Scientists call this liquid endosperm. This is the coconut water we drink. As the fruit grows bigger, some of this liquid turns into white coconut meat. The rest stays as water. In this way, a wonderful natural secret hides behind the three marks on the coconut and how the water forms.
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