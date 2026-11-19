Only one of these three marks is very soft. Compared to the other two, the shell is thin here. There is a special reason for this. Under this soft part lies the coconut seed's embryo. This grows into a new coconut plant in the future. When the fruit sprouts, a small sprout comes out from this soft part. That is why they call it the germination pore. The shell is hard near the other two marks. That is why people choose this soft part to make a hole to drink coconut water. Many think rainwater goes into the coconut through these three marks. But that is not true.