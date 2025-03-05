Watermelon to Amla: 7 fruits you must eat in Spring to increase immunity

Spring in India brings a shift in climate, making the body vulnerable to colds, flu, and allergies. Strengthening immunity with nutrient-rich seasonal fruits is essential. Mango, papaya, guava, strawberries, amla, pomegranate, and watermelon boost immunity, fight infections, and keep you healthy naturally

Author
Amrita Ghosh
Published: Mar 5, 2025, 8:36 AM IST

Spring in India brings a change in climate that can make the body vulnerable to seasonal illnesses like colds, flu, and allergies. Consuming seasonal fruits can help boost immunity naturally. Here are seven immunity-boosting fruits to eat in spring

As the weather starts getting warmer in spring, staying hydrated is crucial. Watermelon is rich in water content, vitamins A and C, and lycopene, which help in detoxification and reduce inflammation. It also strengthens immune function and keeps the body cool, preventing dehydration-related issues


article_image3

Indian Gooseberry (Amla)

Amla is a powerhouse of vitamin C, known for its immunity-boosting and anti-inflammatory properties. It also enhances liver function, aids digestion, and promotes collagen production for healthy skin and hair. Amla helps in detoxifying the body, reducing oxidative stress, and improving respiratory health, making it effective against seasonal infections

Strawberries

Packed with vitamin C, manganese, and antioxidants like polyphenols, strawberries help neutralize harmful free radicals, reducing inflammation and enhancing immune function. They also contain ellagic acid, which has antiviral properties. Strawberries support heart health, regulate blood sugar, and contribute to glowing skin, making them a perfect fruit for overall wellness in spring

Mango

Mangoes, known as the "king of fruits," are rich in vitamin C, vitamin A, and antioxidants. These nutrients help strengthen immunity by enhancing white blood cell function and reducing oxidative stress. The presence of beta-carotene in mangoes also supports eye health and skin rejuvenation. Mangoes aid digestion due to their fiber content, promoting gut health, which is crucial for overall immunity. Including ripe mangoes in your diet can provide a natural energy boost while protecting against infections

Papaya

Papaya is loaded with vitamin C, beta-carotene, and digestive enzymes like papain, which support gut health. A healthy digestive system is key to a strong immune system. The fruit also contains folate and potassium, which help in detoxification and maintaining overall vitality. The high antioxidant content of papaya fights free radicals, reducing inflammation and strengthening the body's ability to combat infections

Guava

Guavas are an excellent source of vitamin C—higher than even oranges. This vitamin plays a crucial role in increasing white blood cell production, which defends the body against pathogens. Guavas also contain dietary fiber, which supports gut health, and antioxidants that help prevent cellular damage. Consuming guava regularly can improve respiratory health, reducing the risk of colds and coughs

