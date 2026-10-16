A washing machine makes our daily household chores very easy. But many people face issues like dirt not going away or clothes smelling musty after a wash. You do not need to think the machine is broken. We might be making some mistakes while washing. First, you must avoid stuffing too many clothes beyond the machine's capacity. Clothes cannot spin freely inside if you overload the drum. Water and detergent will not reach all the clothes evenly because of this. The dirt might not go away completely as a result. So, you must load clothes according to their weight and the machine's capacity.