- Home
- Lifestyle
- Want your Onions to last longer? Here’s why you should NEVER store them in fridge, According to experts
Want your Onions to last longer? Here’s why you should NEVER store them in fridge, According to experts
Many people unknowingly store onions in the fridge, but experts warn that this common habit can ruin their texture and flavor.
- FB
- TW
- Linkdin
The Science Behind Onion Storage
Onions are a staple ingredient in kitchens worldwide, but many people unknowingly store them the wrong way—by refrigerating them. Experts warn that keeping onions in the fridge exposes them to excess moisture, which speeds up spoilage and alters their texture. Instead of remaining firm and crisp, refrigerated onions tend to become soft and mushy due to condensation buildup.
Refrigeration Alters Flavor and Texture
Beyond texture, cold temperatures significantly impact the taste of onions. When stored in the fridge, the starches within onions convert to sugars more rapidly, leading to an unexpectedly sweet flavor. Additionally, onions tend to absorb the odors of nearby foods, which can affect their natural pungency. Keeping them in a cool, dry, and dark space ensures they retain their sharp taste and firm texture.
The Best Way to Store Onions
For optimal freshness, onions should be stored in a well-ventilated area, such as a pantry or a breathable bag. Whole onions thrive in room-temperature conditions, away from direct sunlight and humidity. Experts recommend placing them in a basket or mesh bag to allow air circulation and prevent premature sprouting. However, once an onion is cut, it should be refrigerated in an airtight container to avoid bacterial growth.
Special Considerations for Different Onion Types
Not all onions require the same storage methods. Sweet onions, due to their high moisture content, have a shorter shelf life and may benefit from refrigeration if consumed quickly. Green onions, on the other hand, should be kept in the fridge, preferably in a jar with water to maintain freshness. Understanding the differences between various onion types can help prevent waste while ensuring the best culinary experience.