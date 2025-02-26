Red Onion Vs White Onion: Which is better for nutrition, health, taste; Check HERE

Red Onion vs White Onion: Let's see which one is better for your health, red or white onion

Onions have a special place in the Indian kitchen. Besides adding flavor to dishes, onions are also very good for health. There are two types of onions: red and white. Although they look similar, they are different. Many people wonder which one has more medicinal properties. Let's find out

No dish is complete without onions. That's why onion prices keep rising every day. Although there are differences between red and white onions, they can be used to prepare all kinds of food. The differences between these two types of onions are color, taste, nutritional value, and how they are used in cooking

Differences between Red and White Onions:

Red onions have a dark red to purple outer layer. The inside is white. Overall, it has a unique look. But white onions are completely white, and their inside is also white.

Red onions can be eaten raw as well as cooked. But white onions are mostly used in Western foods, especially in soups.

Red onions have a slightly spicy taste. Its taste enhances the overall flavor of the food. But white onions have a sweet taste. That's why they are used in foods like soups and sandwiches.

Red onions have less water content. But white onions have more water content