River and pond fish, which are easily available in our local markets, also have many health benefits. They are an excellent source of high-quality protein, essential for building muscle and repairing cells. Compared to sea fish, the risk of mercury in river fish is much lower. This makes them safe for everyone, including pregnant women and children. Eating small freshwater fish like Korameenu and Bocha with their bones gives your body a good dose of calcium. While they also contain Omega-3s, the quantity is slightly less than in sea fish.

A cooking tip: No matter how good the fish is, deep-frying it in a lot of oil and salt destroys its nutrients and harms your health. It's much better to have fish curry (pulusu), or grill or steam it with less oil.

So, if you want Omega-3s, go for sea fish. If you want safe, mercury-free protein, river fish is your answer. The best approach is to include both in your diet for overall health.