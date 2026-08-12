Sea Fish vs Freshwater Fish: Which Offers More Health Benefits on Your Plate?
Sea fish and river fish both offer valuable nutrients, but their protein, fat, omega-3 content and other nutritional qualities can vary. Compare their health benefits and find which may suit your diet better.
Fish
Sea Fish
Sea fish are a fantastic choice, not just for food lovers but for anyone focused on heart health. They really help in protecting your heart. They are a treasure trove of Omega-3 fatty acids (EPA & DHA), which are great for our heart, brain, and eye health. They also provide high-quality, easily digestible protein and minerals like iodine, Vitamin D, calcium, and phosphorus.
A word of caution: Large sea fish like sharks and swordfish live longer and can accumulate mercury in their bodies. This mercury can affect the nervous system. So, pregnant women, breastfeeding mothers, and young children should avoid these large sea fish. Eating smaller sea fish is a safer bet.
Freshwater Fish
River and pond fish, which are easily available in our local markets, also have many health benefits. They are an excellent source of high-quality protein, essential for building muscle and repairing cells. Compared to sea fish, the risk of mercury in river fish is much lower. This makes them safe for everyone, including pregnant women and children. Eating small freshwater fish like Korameenu and Bocha with their bones gives your body a good dose of calcium. While they also contain Omega-3s, the quantity is slightly less than in sea fish.
A cooking tip: No matter how good the fish is, deep-frying it in a lot of oil and salt destroys its nutrients and harms your health. It's much better to have fish curry (pulusu), or grill or steam it with less oil.
So, if you want Omega-3s, go for sea fish. If you want safe, mercury-free protein, river fish is your answer. The best approach is to include both in your diet for overall health.
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