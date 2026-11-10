Winter is a great opportunity to switch off from the busy streets of Bangalore and take a trip out to some of the beautiful destinations nearby. From misty mountains to lush coffee plantations to tranquil lakes and nature, there are lots of wonderful places to take a revitalising break in Karnataka and surrounding areas.

Here are 7 destinations to add to your bucket list.

1. Coorg – Misty Coffee Plantation Views

A popular destination for those wanting to experience the cooler temperatures, lush greenery and calm environment. Winter is the perfect time to visit as you can enjoy exploring the coffee plantations, walk through the forested trails and get some amazing views. Great for couples and families.