The 10,000 steps a day rule isn't actually a strict medical guideline created by doctors. It became popular because of an ad campaign launched in Japan in the 1960s to promote walking.

Right after the 1964 Tokyo Olympics, a pedometer device became a huge hit in Japan. They named it 'Manpo-kei', which literally translates to a 10,000-step meter.

Since then, 10,000 steps just became the universal fitness goal worldwide. But scientifically, there is no hard and fast rule that everyone must hit this exact number.