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Weekly Horoscope: November 16-22 Budhaditya, Lakshmi Narayan Yoga; Next 7 Days Lucky for These 4 Zodiac Signs
Due to planetary positions, the week from November 16 to 22 is going to be very auspicious for certain zodiac signs. Find out which zodiac signs will get lucky during the week of November 16 to 22.
Third Week of November
Weekly horoscopes are calculated based on planetary movements. A new week starts on November 16. According to astrology, there will be a conjunction of Budhaditya Rajyoga, Guru-Mangal Yoga, and Lakshmi Narayan Rajyoga this week.
This Rajyoga will last throughout the week. The influence of other planetary positions will also be visible. From November 16 to 22, the moon will be in Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces. The Sun and Mercury are in Libra. From the evening of November 16, the Sun will enter Scorpio. Mars, Jupiter, and Ketu will be in Leo; Venus in Virgo; Saturn in Pisces; and Rahu in Aquarius.
People of 4 zodiac signs will benefit immensely from November 16 to 22. The Sun, Mercury, Mars, Jupiter, Venus, and Moon will bring good news.
Aries
The week from November 16 to 22 is considered beneficial for Aries people. This time is highly auspicious for businessmen. You are likely to make a profit.
Virgo
The week from November 16 to 22 is considered auspicious for Virgo people. Wealth is likely to increase, and you might get better opportunities in your career during this time.
Scorpio
The week from November 16 to 22 is considered auspicious for Scorpio people. You might receive some good news regarding your mother's health. Happiness and peace will prevail.
Pisces
The week from November 16 to 22 is considered very good for Pisces people. Your work, which has been pending for years, will gain momentum. You might receive some good news.
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