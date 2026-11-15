Weekly horoscopes are calculated based on planetary movements. A new week starts on November 16. According to astrology, there will be a conjunction of Budhaditya Rajyoga, Guru-Mangal Yoga, and Lakshmi Narayan Rajyoga this week.

This Rajyoga will last throughout the week. The influence of other planetary positions will also be visible. From November 16 to 22, the moon will be in Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces. The Sun and Mercury are in Libra. From the evening of November 16, the Sun will enter Scorpio. Mars, Jupiter, and Ketu will be in Leo; Venus in Virgo; Saturn in Pisces; and Rahu in Aquarius.

People of 4 zodiac signs will benefit immensely from November 16 to 22. The Sun, Mercury, Mars, Jupiter, Venus, and Moon will bring good news.