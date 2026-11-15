Baking soda is very strong. It is 3-4 times more powerful than baking powder. It starts working as soon as you add acid. So you should use it very little, like a pinch or a quarter spoon. Also, don't leave batter with baking soda outside for long, cook it immediately. Otherwise, the batter will spoil.

When it comes to baking powder, it is a bit milder compared to baking soda. It rises once when it gets wet, and again when it gets heated. You can use it in a slightly larger quantity, up to 1 teaspoon. Since it fully works only when heated, it's okay if it takes a little time.

Use baking soda to make everyday snacks like bhajjis, bondas, and pakoras crispy and fluffy; to ferment idli and dosa batter quickly; to cook chickpeas and rajma faster, and in making banana bread, chocolate cakes, and cookies that use curd or buttermilk.

Use baking powder to make sponge cakes, cup cakes, and muffins soft without using any acidic ingredients, just milk, eggs, and maida; and in making pancakes, waffles, and biscuits.