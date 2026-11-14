In Kerala, almost every dish is made with coconut. Right? So many might wonder how Karnataka became the capital instead of Kerala. There are many reasons behind this. Karnataka has a favorable climate and fertile soils for growing coconuts. Many methods are followed here in cultivating this crop. High yield is also achieved here.

Along with regular coconut oil, virgin coconut oil, dry coconut powder, coconut milk, and eco-friendly coir products are manufactured on a large scale in Karnataka. These industries provide employment to thousands of farmers and stand as the backbone of the rural economy.

So which city is called the 'Coconut Capital'?

While Karnataka tops among states, when it comes to cities, Pollachi in Tamil Nadu has the recognition of 'Coconut City' or 'Coconut Capital'. Located in Coimbatore district, Pollachi is famous for green coconut groves everywhere, coir industries, and the largest coconut trading markets in the country.

Why does Karnataka continue to be Number-1?

Though Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and Andhra Pradesh are also major coconut producers in the country, Karnataka is ahead of everyone due to modern farming methods, high yield, expanding tender coconut business, and strong processing industries. That's why Karnataka has become the go-to address for coconuts.