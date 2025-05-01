Want a happy marriage? Take notes from Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma’s love journey
Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli have been married for 7 years and are still deeply in love. This piece explores the secrets to their strong relationship, offering valuable insights into maintaining a healthy partnership amidst busy schedules.
| Published : May 01 2025, 09:15 AM
1 Min read
Anushka shared that in the initial 6 months of marriage, they only spent 21 days together due to their busy schedules.
They struggled to find time for each other but found happiness in small shared moments like meals together.
Their strong understanding and respect for each other's work are key to their successful relationship.
Virat credits Anushka for changing his perspective on life and teaching him the value of simple joys.
Anushka is Virat's constant support, cheering him on and standing by him through thick and thin.
Anushka emphasizes the importance of balancing work and personal life, a skill she and Virat have mastered.
They teach us that even with busy schedules, quality time and emotional connection are crucial.
