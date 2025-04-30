Anushka Sharma Birthday Special: 7 Must-Watch films for every fan

Anushka shines as Shruti, a driven wedding planner. Her chemistry with Ranveer Singh and fresh energy made this rom-com an instant Bollywood favourite.
A gripping thriller where Anushka plays a woman fighting back against brutality. It marked her production debut and proved her as a bold, risk-taking performer.
An unconventional horror film with Anushka in a chilling role. Her haunting performance redefined female-led horror in Indian cinema with depth and nuance.
Anushka plays Alizeh, a free-spirited woman navigating love and friendship. Her emotionally layered performance stood out in this Karan Johar romantic drama.
As journalist Jagat Janani, Anushka added warmth and humour to this satirical sci-fi drama. Her chemistry with Aamir Khan resonated with audiences and critics alike.
Anushka plays Aarfa, a strong wrestler and love interest. She trained intensively for the role and delivered a powerful, balanced performance beside Salman Khan.
Her debut opposite Shah Rukh Khan. Anushka’s poised, expressive performance as Taani launched her into stardom and won hearts with sincerity and charm.
