English

Anushka Sharma Birthday Special: 7 Must-Watch films for every fan

lifestyle Apr 30 2025
Author: Nancy Tiwari Image Credits:Instagram own
English

Band Baaja Baaraat (2010)

Anushka shines as Shruti, a driven wedding planner. Her chemistry with Ranveer Singh and fresh energy made this rom-com an instant Bollywood favourite.

Image credits: Instagram
English

NH10 (2015)

A gripping thriller where Anushka plays a woman fighting back against brutality. It marked her production debut and proved her as a bold, risk-taking performer.

Image credits: Instagram
English

Pari (2018)

An unconventional horror film with Anushka in a chilling role. Her haunting performance redefined female-led horror in Indian cinema with depth and nuance.

Image credits: Instagram
English

Ae Dil Hai Mushkil (2016)

Anushka plays Alizeh, a free-spirited woman navigating love and friendship. Her emotionally layered performance stood out in this Karan Johar romantic drama.

Image credits: Instagram
English

PK (2014)

As journalist Jagat Janani, Anushka added warmth and humour to this satirical sci-fi drama. Her chemistry with Aamir Khan resonated with audiences and critics alike.

Image credits: Instagram
English

Sultan (2016)

Anushka plays Aarfa, a strong wrestler and love interest. She trained intensively for the role and delivered a powerful, balanced performance beside Salman Khan.

Image credits: Instagram
English

Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi (2008)

Her debut opposite Shah Rukh Khan. Anushka’s poised, expressive performance as Taani launched her into stardom and won hearts with sincerity and charm.

Image credits: Instagram

Anushka Sharma's Timeless Suit Styles

7 Perfect Summer Lipstick Shades for Dusky Skin

5 Unique Purple Lehengas for Your Engagement

Healthy Cooking: Choosing the Right Cookware