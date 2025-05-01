Anushka Sharma Birthday: Networth, Income, salary, assets, lifestyle and more
As she celebrates her birthday, Let's have a look at the net worth of Anushka Sharma along with her salary, assets and more.
Anushka Sharma Birthday
Anushka Sharma, one of Bollywood’s most successful actresses, celebrates her birthday today. From her debut in Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi to becoming a powerhouse producer, she has built an impressive career. Beyond her cinematic achievements, Anushka has also amassed significant wealth through films, endorsements, and business ventures. Let’s take a closer look at her net worth, income sources, assets, and luxurious lifestyle.
Anushka Sharma’s Net Worth
As of 2024, Anushka Sharma’s estimated net worth is ₹255 crore (USD 27 million). Her wealth comes from multiple sources, including acting, film production, brand endorsements, and business investments.
Anushka Sharma Income Sources
1. Bollywood Earnings
Anushka Sharma is one of the highest-paid actresses in Bollywood. She reportedly charges ₹15 crore per film, making her a top-tier star in the industry.
2. Brand Endorsements
Anushka is the face of several major brands, including Shyam Steel, Myntra, and Nush (her own clothing brand). She earns ₹4 crore per endorsement deal, contributing significantly to her overall wealth.
3. Production House – Clean Slate Filmz
Anushka co-owns Clean Slate Filmz, which has produced successful films like NH10, Pari, and Bulbbul. The profits from these projects add to her annual income.
Anushka Sharma Lavish Homes
Anushka Sharma owns multiple properties, including:
A luxurious apartment in Worli, Mumbai, valued at ₹9 crore.
A lavish home in Delhi where she spends time with her family.
Two properties in Alibaug, jointly owned with her husband, Virat Kohli, worth ₹19.24 crore.
Anushka Sharma Expensive Car Collection
Anushka has a stunning collection of high-end cars, including:
BMW
Range Rover
Mercedes-Benz These vehicles reflect her taste for luxury and comfort.
Lifestyle & Business Ventures
Apart from acting, Anushka Sharma is deeply involved in business and philanthropy. Her clothing brand, Nush, promotes sustainable fashion and supports causes like gender equality and animal rights. She also invests in startups and real estate, ensuring a steady growth in her wealth.
Anushka Sharma’s journey from a Bollywood debutante to a successful entrepreneur and producer is truly inspiring. Her smart financial decisions, brand value, and dedication to her craft have contributed to her massive net worth.