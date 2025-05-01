Image Credit : Instagram

1. Bollywood Earnings

Anushka Sharma is one of the highest-paid actresses in Bollywood. She reportedly charges ₹15 crore per film, making her a top-tier star in the industry.

2. Brand Endorsements

Anushka is the face of several major brands, including Shyam Steel, Myntra, and Nush (her own clothing brand). She earns ₹4 crore per endorsement deal, contributing significantly to her overall wealth.

3. Production House – Clean Slate Filmz

Anushka co-owns Clean Slate Filmz, which has produced successful films like NH10, Pari, and Bulbbul. The profits from these projects add to her annual income.