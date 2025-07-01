Do you wake up at the same time every night? Here's what it means
Sometimes we wake up suddenly at night, but if this happens every night, you need to know the reason
Some people fall asleep as soon as they hit the pillow. Others can't sleep even after trying everything. Some people fall asleep, but wake up in the middle of the night, and not just for one night. If you wake up at the same time every night, there's a reason behind it.
What does it mean to wake up between 9 and 11 pm?
If you go to bed early but wake up repeatedly between 9 and 11 pm, it means you are stressed. Stress can cause sleeplessness. If you're too tense, you won't be able to sleep, and even if you do, you'll keep waking up. If this happens to you, wash your face with cold water at night, meditate for a while, and sleep peacefully.
What does it mean to wake up between 11 pm and 1 am?
If you go to bed before 11 pm and suddenly wake up between 11 pm and 1 am, it means a negative power or influence is trying to reach you. In such a situation, remember God and go back to sleep.
What does it mean to wake up between 12 and 2 am?
If you wake up every night between 12 and 2 am, a powerful force, either negative or positive, is trying to dominate you. Positive power is good, but negative power can create problems, so don't forget to chant God's mantras and pray every day. Otherwise, you might get into trouble.
Waking up between 3 and 5 am
The time between 3 and 5 am is Brahma Muhurta, a time of increased divine activity. Waking up at this time means you have God's blessings. So, don't forget to remember God at that time.