What does it mean to wake up between 9 and 11 pm?

If you go to bed early but wake up repeatedly between 9 and 11 pm, it means you are stressed. Stress can cause sleeplessness. If you're too tense, you won't be able to sleep, and even if you do, you'll keep waking up. If this happens to you, wash your face with cold water at night, meditate for a while, and sleep peacefully.