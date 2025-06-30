Beauty Guide: 5 fruits to keep hair healthy
Losing clumps of hair this monsoon season? Here are some simple and effective tips to tackle hair fall. Check out the photo gallery
Tips for healthy hair
Getting thick, black, luscious hair takes more than just hair care. Regular hair masks and herbs, along with a lifestyle change, can do wonders.
Fruits for hair care
Some fruits are beneficial not only for your health but also for your hair. Find out which fruits to include in your diet for healthy hair.
Amla
This fruit is a powerhouse of nutrients for hair and eyes. Rich in Vitamin C, amla strengthens hair roots and reduces hair fall. You can eat it or apply its juice to your hair.
Papaya
Ripe or unripe, papaya is good for your hair. It contains folate, which makes hair smooth and shiny, activates hair follicles, and helps fight dandruff.
Guava
Guava strengthens teeth and prevents diseases. It also contains riboflavin, which promotes hair growth and reduces hair fall.
Banana
Bananas are great for your hair and overall health. Packed with vitamins and minerals, they promote hair growth. You can even make a banana hair mask!
Orange
Rich in Vitamin C, oranges strengthen hair roots and promote hair growth. Include them in your daily diet for healthy hair.