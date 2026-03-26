Victorian-style sofas are all about grandeur and luxury, giving any drawing room a royal touch. Artisans hand-carve beautiful designs onto the wood, making each piece unique and classic. The padded seats and back not only look stylish but also make the sofa super comfortable. They typically use premium fabrics like velvet, silk, or brocade. If you want to give your small duplex a luxury makeover, place one of these Victorian-style sofas in your drawing room.

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