'I don’t know Anant, Radhika Merchant': Kim Kardashian on Ambani wedding; here's what she said

Read Full Gallery

Kim Kardashian admits she 'doesn't know the Ambanis' and attended the wedding on a whim: 'The invitation we received was 18-22 kilogrammes.' Kim and Khloe Kardashian were in India in July for the Ambani wedding.

Kim Kardashian and her sister Khloe Kardashian attended the Ambani wedding in India in July 2024, and the most recent episode of their reality program, The Kardashians, details their 48-hour trip to Mumbai. In the episode, Kim reveals that she doesn't know the Ambani family yet flew halfway across the world to attend their youngest son Anant Ambani's wedding to Radhika Merchant.

During a segment in the episode, Kim says, “I actually don’t know the Ambanis. We definitely have friends in common.” Kim explains that jeweller Lorraine Schwartz designs jewellery for the Ambanis and they told her that they were interested in inviting the Kardashians to the wedding."

“Lorraine Schwartz is one of our good friends. She is a jeweller. She does jewellery for the Ambani family. She told me she was going to their wedding and they would love to invite you and we just went on a whim and said ‘sure,'” she said.

Kim Kardashian

Kim and Khloe also addressed the wedding invitation they received from the Ambani family, which weighed around 40-50 pounds (18-22 kgs). Khloe shared throughout the episode, “Even the invitation that we received was 40-50 pounds and it had music coming out of it.” She added, “It was crazy so I think when we saw the invitation, we were like, you don’t say no to something like this.”

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding celebrations began in March 2024 in Jamnagar. Rihanna performed at a pre-wedding event during the Jamnagar celebrations. Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and Aamir Khan all joined the stage to provide a unique performance. Diljit Dosanjh and Akon also performed for the attendees.

After Jamnagar, the Ambanis took the guests on a special voyage around Europe, including a stop in Italy. The country's most prominent Bollywood celebs were in attendance. In July, Justin Bieber performed during the wedding celebrations. Many more Indian performers, like Shreya Ghoshal and Arijit Singh, also performed at the event.

Latest Videos