Holi Feast: Gujiya to Malpua; 7 Essential traditional dishes to savor

Gujiya

Deep-fried pastry filled with a sweet mixture of khoya, dry fruits, and coconut, a classic Holi delicacy symbolizing the festive spirit and joy.

 

Thandai

A refreshing milk-based drink flavored with almonds, spices, rose petals, and sometimes bhang, commonly consumed during Holi to keep cool and energized.

 

Dahi Vada

Soft fried lentil dumplings soaked in yogurt, topped with tangy tamarind chutney, offering a cool and spicy balance during the vibrant festival.

Puran Poli

A sweet, stuffed flatbread made with chana dal, jaggery, and cardamom, often enjoyed as a dessert during Holi for its rich, sweet flavor.

 

Kachori

A crispy, deep-fried dumpling filled with spiced lentils or peas, commonly served during Holi, offering a crunchy, savory contrast to the sweets.

 

Malpua

A deep-fried pancake soaked in sugar syrup, this indulgent dessert is a popular Holi treat, adding a sweet and crispy touch to the celebration.

Chaat (Pani Puri, Papri Chaat)

Tangy, spicy, and crunchy, chaat items like pani puri and papri chaat provide a burst of flavor, perfect for Holi festivities.
 

