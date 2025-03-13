IPL 2025: Dhoni to Pant - Predicting wicketkeepers for each team

Sports
MS Dhoni is set to play his 16th season with Chennai Super Kings and is expected to continue with his wicketkeeping duties for the five-time IPL champions.
Mumbai Indians’ new recruit Ryan Rickelton is expected to take up wicketkeeping role as Ishan Kishan moved to Sunrisers Hyderabad after playing for MI for six seasons.
Sunrisers Hyderabad new addition to the squad, Ishan Kishan is likely to be first-choice wicketkeeper for the side in the upcoming IPL season.
After Rishabh Pant was bought by Lucknow Super Giants, Delhi Capitals is likely to hand over wicketkeeping duties to KL Rahul.
The newly appointed Lucknow Super Giants captain Rishabh Pant is expected to continue his role as a wicketkeeper for his new IPL team.
Rajasthan Royals’ Dhruv Jurel will share the wicketkeeping duties with the skipper Sanju Samson in the upcoming IPL season.
Since Dinesh Karthik retired from cricket after playing IPL season last year, Royal Challengers Bengaluru is likely to give wicketkeeping duties to their new recruit Phil Salt.
Australian wicketkeeper Josh Inglis will don the gloves for Punjab Kings in his maiden IPL season.
Kolkata Knight Riders are likely to give a nod to Quinton de Kock over Rahmanullah Gurbaz for wicketkeeping in the IPL 2025.
Gujarat Titans are expected to rely on Jos Buttler for wicketkeeping duties after acquiring him in the auction.
