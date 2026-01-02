Vastu Tips: How Many Windows Should a House Have for Peace and Prosperity
According to Vastu Shastra, the number of windows in a house plays a key role in happiness and peace. Learn how many windows are ideal, along with important Vastu tips to ensure positive energy flow and overall well-being in your home.
Windows in Vastu Shastra
When building or buying a house, following Vastu principles is considered essential for maintaining happiness and harmony. The number of doors and windows plays a crucial role, as they directly influence the flow of energy within the home. Windows are especially important because they allow natural light, fresh air, and positive energy to enter the space, making them second only to doors in Vastu significance.
How many windows should there be?
According to Vastu Shastra, windows in a house should ideally be in even numbers such as 2, 4, or 6, as these are believed to promote balance and positive energy. Odd numbers like 3 or 5 are considered inauspicious and may attract negative vibrations. Therefore, while planning or constructing a home, special care should be taken to maintain an even number of windows to ensure harmony, peace, and good Vastu within the living space.
In which direction should the windows be?
For positive energy, Vastu says windows should face north or east to let in sunlight and fresh air. Keep all windows at the same height, clean them, and open them during the day.
Disclaimer: Vastu predictions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as professional advice. The information is sourced from other reliable websites.
