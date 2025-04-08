Crown Prince of Dubai begins first official visit to India, meets S Jaishankar

Read Full Article

In a major diplomatic engagement, Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Crown Prince of Dubai and UAE’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence, arrived in India on his first official visit, marking a significant milestone in India-UAE relations.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar welcomed the Crown Prince on Tuesday, highlighting the warmth and strength of the India-UAE partnership. “Delighted to welcome Crown Prince of Dubai and Deputy Prime Minister & Minister of Defence of UAE HH @HamdanMohammed at the start of his first official visit to India. Value his positive sentiments for our wide-ranging cooperation and vibrant ties,” Jaishankar posted on X.

The visit is seen as highly symbolic and strategically important, given the growing depth of cooperation between New Delhi and Abu Dhabi across sectors—from energy and trade to defence and emerging technologies.

Why this visit matters for India

The UAE is among India’s top trading partners, with bilateral trade valued at over $85 billion in 2022-23. The two countries signed a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) in 2022, aimed at boosting trade by reducing tariffs and enhancing market access.

However, beyond economics, the UAE has emerged as a crucial partner in regional security, counterterrorism, and maritime cooperation in the Indian Ocean. As the Defence Minister of the UAE, Sheikh Hamdan’s visit holds special significance in expanding defence-industrial collaboration, joint training exercises, and technology sharing.

This is also the first time a member of the UAE’s ruling family is visiting India in this particular capacity—representing not just political goodwill, but an openness to long-term institutional ties, especially in the fields of fintech, renewable energy, AI, and defence manufacturing.

Additionally, the visit is expected to include high-level meetings with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other key Indian leaders. Discussions may also cover multilateral platforms like I2U2 (India, Israel, UAE, US) and shared positions on global security issues.

A growing bridge between economies and cultures

Over 3.5 million Indians reside in the UAE, making them the largest expatriate community there. The Crown Prince’s visit is likely to strengthen cultural and people-to-people ties, and reinforce India’s image as a trusted partner in West Asia.

With India poised to become one of the world’s top three economies, and the UAE establishing itself as a regional innovation and finance hub, the timing of this visit could not be more pivotal. It sets the stage for expanded cooperation in AI, clean energy, space, and global supply chains—key priorities for both nations in a changing world order.

