How long should you walk daily? Age-wise guide to optimal health

Discover the ideal walking duration based on your age to maximize health benefits. Learn how many minutes to walk daily for improved fitness, mental health, and overall well-being.

Author
Gargi Chaudhry
First Published Nov 27, 2024, 11:36 AM IST | Last Updated Nov 27, 2024, 11:36 AM IST

Staying healthy isn't easy with our busy lifestyles. Many of us can't focus on our health due to lack of time. Experts recommend daily walking for good health, suggesting at least 10,000 steps a day. This keeps the body healthy. But do you know how many minutes of walking is good for your health based on your age? Let's find out in this post.

Walking Minutes By Age: How many minutes should you walk based on your age?

Ages 18-30: If you want to stay healthy and are between 18 and 30, you should walk for at least 30 to 60 minutes daily. This is the age where weight fluctuates a lot. Walking for 30-60 minutes will be very beneficial. Daily walking for this duration can help control weight, reduce stress, and prevent many serious diseases.

Walking Minutes By Age: Ages 31-50: If you are between 31 and 50, you should walk for at least 30 to 45 minutes daily. Daily walking reduces the risk of many serious diseases.

 

Walking Minutes By Age: Ages 51-65: Staying fit as you age is challenging. Especially for those between 51 and 65, a weakened immune system increases the risk of diseases. Bones also start weakening. Therefore, people in this age group should walk for about 30 to 40 minutes daily.

Walking Minutes By Age: Ages 66-75: People in this age group generally face some difficulties and cannot walk much. Therefore, walking for about 20 to 30 minutes is sufficient for those between 66 and 75. This helps avoid many serious diseases.

Walking Minutes By Age: Ages 75 and above: If you are 75 or older, walking for 15 to 20 minutes is enough. People in this age group should walk for at least 15 minutes. This is good for your mood and quality of life.

Note: Experts say daily walking is very beneficial for health. Walking controls body weight, reduces stress, and helps strengthen bones and muscles. Importantly, daily walking keeps many diseases at bay. If you go to the office, take the stairs instead of the elevator. Also, walk around the office premises from time to time. This way, you can complete your daily walk.

