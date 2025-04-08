Bodyguard of Bihar BJP president Dilip Jaiswal shoots self in Patna, police on spot

Read Full Article

The bodyguard of Bihar BJP state president Dilip Jaiswal reportedly died by suicide in Patna on Tuesday. Police team arrived at the spot and an investigation has been launched.

The house guard posted at the official residence of Dilip Jaiswal reportedly shot himself with his licensed firearm, causing panic in the area. The former minister was not present at the home when the incident occurred.

According to reports, the incident took place on Tuesday morning at Jaiswal’s government residence located on Jagat Narayan Road, under the jurisdiction of the Secretariat police station. The guard, identified as Ashutosh Mishra, was on duty at the time when he shot himself.

Meanwhile, police teams rushed to the spot as soon as the incident was reported. The body was recovered, and a preliminary report was prepared before being sent for postmortem.

As of now, the motive behind the suicide remains unclear. Further investigation is underway.

