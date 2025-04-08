user
user icon

Bodyguard of Bihar BJP president Dilip Jaiswal shoots self in Patna, police on spot

The bodyguard of Bihar BJP state president Dilip Jaiswal reportedly died by suicide in Patna on Tuesday. Police team arrived at the spot.

BREAKING: Bodyguard of Bihar BJP president Dilip Jaiswal dies by suicide in Patna, police on spot shk
Shweta Kumari
Shweta Kumari
Updated: Apr 8, 2025, 1:56 PM IST

The bodyguard of Bihar BJP state president Dilip Jaiswal reportedly died by suicide in Patna on Tuesday. Police team arrived at the spot and an investigation has been launched.

The house guard posted at the official residence of Dilip Jaiswal reportedly shot himself with his licensed firearm, causing panic in the area. The former minister was not present at the home when the incident occurred.

According to reports, the incident took place on Tuesday morning at Jaiswal’s government residence located on Jagat Narayan Road, under the jurisdiction of the Secretariat police station. The guard, identified as Ashutosh Mishra, was on duty at the time when he shot himself.

Meanwhile, police teams rushed to the spot as soon as the incident was reported. The body was recovered, and a preliminary report was prepared before being sent for postmortem.

As of now, the motive behind the suicide remains unclear. Further investigation is underway.

Also read: Bengaluru molestation case: Karnataka women commission writes to state police, demands probe, accused's arrest

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Kerala: Flight services at Thiruvananthapuram Airport to be suspended for Padmanabhaswamy Painkuni arattu procession 2025 anr

Kerala: Flight services at TVM Airport to be suspended for Padmanabhaswamy's Painkuni arattu procession

Mumbai pensioner loses Rs 49 lakh in WhatsApp 'charity' trading scam using fake app ddr

Mumbai pensioner loses Rs 49 lakh in WhatsApp 'charity' trading scam using fake app

'Victory of all state govt': Tamil Nadu CM Stalin hails SC verdict on Governor assent to bills as 'historic' shk

'Victory of all state govts': Tamil Nadu CM Stalin hails SC verdict on Governor assent to bills as 'historic'

Endangered eagle, tagged in Mongolia, returns to Assam's Kaziranga to breed for 5th consecutive year dmn

Endangered eagle, tagged in Mongolia, returns to Assam's Kaziranga to breed for 5th consecutive year

2013 Dilsukhnagar twin bomb blasts: Telangana HC upholds death penalty awarded to 5 convicts shk

2013 Dilsukhnagar twin bomb blasts: Telangana HC upholds death penalty awarded to 5 convicts

Recent Stories

6 simple tips to eliminate flies from your kitchen fast gcw

6 simple tips to eliminate flies from your kitchen fast

Kerala: Flight services at Thiruvananthapuram Airport to be suspended for Padmanabhaswamy Painkuni arattu procession 2025 anr

Kerala: Flight services at TVM Airport to be suspended for Padmanabhaswamy's Painkuni arattu procession

Bengaluru 15 photos that prove city is more than just about traffic snt

Bengaluru: 15 photos that prove city is more than just about traffic!

Maharashtra focusing on developing AI and Tech ecosystem in state, says CM Devendra Fadnavis AJR

Maharashtra focusing on developing AI and Tech ecosystem in state, says CM Fadnavis

Virat Kohli: Top 5 fastest IPL centuries of RCB star batter HRD

Virat Kohli: Top 5 fastest IPL centuries by RCB star batter

Recent Videos

Mudra Yojana Beneficiary Praises PM Modi’s Scheme | Asianet Newsable

Mudra Yojana Beneficiary Praises PM Modi’s Scheme | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
KKR vs LSG: Stats & Key Players | IPL 2025 Match 21

KKR vs LSG: Stats & Key Players | IPL 2025 Match 21

Video Icon
Wall Street Opens Sharply Lower After Global Stocks Hit Low Amid Trump’s Tariff Turmoil

Wall Street Opens Sharply Lower After Global Stocks Hit Low Amid Trump’s Tariff Turmoil

Video Icon
IPL 2025 Game On | MI vs RCB Post-Match Analysis: RCB Beat MI at Wankhede after 10 Yrs

IPL 2025 Game On | MI vs RCB Post-Match Analysis: RCB Beat MI at Wankhede after 10 Yrs

Video Icon
Ukraine Introduces Self-Propelled Bohdana - First NATO-Standard Howitzer | Asianet Newsable

Ukraine Introduces Self-Propelled Bohdana - First NATO-Standard Howitzer | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon