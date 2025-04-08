Lifestyle
This pastel potli with heavy tassels, stone work, uncut stones, and pearls is trending big. Its elegant embroidery makes it perfect for festive and wedding looks.
Heavy work potli bags are in high demand for wedding-party occasions. You can carry this type of bag with a saree, lehenga, or sharara. It will give an elegant look.
Young girls are loving the pink potli bag. You will find more color options in it. This classy design small-sized bag decorated with pearls will also be easy to carry.
Zari work potli bags are most popular among ladies. This bag has many different designs of zari motifs, which are enhancing its beauty.
It can be carried with any outfit. This type of fancy and unique shaped zardozi work heart potli bag always gives a stylish look. Its beauty comes from this heavy tassel.
Fancy potli bags are in the highest demand. Women of all ages like it. In this, you will find bags with star and fine zari thread work.
Ladies love potli bags with silver zari and sequin work. This one, adorned with white sequins and pearls, pairs beautifully with suits or shararas for festive looks.
