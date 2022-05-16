Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Vanilla to dates: Six healthy milkshakes to beat the heat

    First Published May 16, 2022, 4:44 PM IST

    Milkshakes are among the most popular choices, especially during the summer.

    Huh!!! This soaring temperature is taking away all your energy. This temperature temps you to grab a cold milkshake glass of milk, ice cream, or iced milk to beat the heat. Milkshakes are one of the most popular choices, especially during the summer.

    Try the few receipts listed below:
     

    1) Vanilla Milkshake
    Unlike old school, Vanilla is the best and classic, always in trend. Of course, nothing goes wrong with Vanilla. Just one pint of vanilla ice cream, with 1/4 cup milk, one teaspoon of vanilla essence, and a pinch of salt. And there you go. Enjoy.
     

    2) Chocolate Milkshake
    Kids and adults just love chocolate. One cannot resist the perfect combination of cocoa, hazelnut, cream, and milk, and one cannot resist. When perfectly blended and topped with nuts and chocolate shavings, a chocolate hazelnut milkshake is the perfect combination of taste and health.
     

    Also Read: 5 side effects of excessive consumption of ginger you didn't know

    3) Strawberry Milkshake
    A delicious milkshake recipe made with rich red strawberries. Blender strawberries with milk and sugar to make a flawless pink shake, then thicken with ice cream. 
     

    4) Banana Milkshake
    Thanks to the deliciousness of both bananas and milk, this banana milkshake recipe has it all. It's the best homemade shake to grab in summer. Simple, quick to prepare, delicious, thick, satisfying, and healthy. It's particularly beneficial to developing children because it's high in fibre and includes important vitamins and minerals.
     

    Also Read: Oats Poha to Sprouts: 5 healthy evening munchies to shed extra kilos

    5) Dates Milkshake
    You can make a healthy yet yummy milkshake at home with only four ingredients and around five minutes. First, blend the dates and milk, then add the sugar and ice. This is the ideal milkshake recipe for staying satisfied for an extended period.
     

    6) Peanut butter Milkshake
    Another healthy milkshake for extended filling. 1-pint of chocolate ice cream, 1/2 cup of peanut butter, and 1 cup of milk. Honey-roasted peanuts, chopped. And here you go enjoy the drink. 

    Also Read: 5 reasons why one should add coconut water in your diet

