Vanilla to dates: Six healthy milkshakes to beat the heat

Huh!!! This soaring temperature is taking away all your energy. This temperature temps you to grab a cold milkshake glass of milk, ice cream, or iced milk to beat the heat. Milkshakes are one of the most popular choices, especially during the summer. Try the few receipts listed below:



1) Vanilla Milkshake

Unlike old school, Vanilla is the best and classic, always in trend. Of course, nothing goes wrong with Vanilla. Just one pint of vanilla ice cream, with 1/4 cup milk, one teaspoon of vanilla essence, and a pinch of salt. And there you go. Enjoy.



2) Chocolate Milkshake

Kids and adults just love chocolate. One cannot resist the perfect combination of cocoa, hazelnut, cream, and milk, and one cannot resist. When perfectly blended and topped with nuts and chocolate shavings, a chocolate hazelnut milkshake is the perfect combination of taste and health.

3) Strawberry Milkshake

A delicious milkshake recipe made with rich red strawberries. Blender strawberries with milk and sugar to make a flawless pink shake, then thicken with ice cream.



4) Banana Milkshake

Thanks to the deliciousness of both bananas and milk, this banana milkshake recipe has it all. It's the best homemade shake to grab in summer. Simple, quick to prepare, delicious, thick, satisfying, and healthy. It's particularly beneficial to developing children because it's high in fibre and includes important vitamins and minerals.

5) Dates Milkshake

You can make a healthy yet yummy milkshake at home with only four ingredients and around five minutes. First, blend the dates and milk, then add the sugar and ice. This is the ideal milkshake recipe for staying satisfied for an extended period.

