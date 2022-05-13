5 side effects of excessive consumption of ginger you didn't know

While we've been informed that ginger has several nutritional advantages, it's rarely mentioned that this wonderful herb can also induce adverse effects. Although negative effects from excessive ginger use are rare, many situations have been reported in which it exacerbates health problems.

turmeric and ginger

Ginger is a typical Indian household item that is widely renowned for its incredible flavour. Many people believe that morning tea is incomplete without the addition of crushed ginger. Ginger has been used as a traditional cure in many countries for thousands of years, not only as a spice. After all, it has several health advantages.

Causes bleeding

Because ginger has antiplatelet characteristics, consuming too much of it may result in bleeding. Not only that, but consuming it with clove or garlic increases the danger of excessive bleeding.

