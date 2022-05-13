5 side effects of excessive consumption of ginger you didn't know
While we've been informed that ginger has several nutritional advantages, it's rarely mentioned that this wonderful herb can also induce adverse effects. Although negative effects from excessive ginger use are rare, many situations have been reported in which it exacerbates health problems.
Ginger is a typical Indian household item that is widely renowned for its incredible flavour. Many people believe that morning tea is incomplete without the addition of crushed ginger. Ginger has been used as a traditional cure in many countries for thousands of years, not only as a spice. After all, it has several health advantages.
Causes bleeding
Because ginger has antiplatelet characteristics, consuming too much of it may result in bleeding. Not only that, but consuming it with clove or garlic increases the danger of excessive bleeding.
Increase the likelihood of miscarriage
Ginger should not be consumed by pregnant women since it is detrimental to the kid and increases the possibilities of miscarriage.
Heart problems
Extra ginger may have a negative impact on a person. A heart patient may become ill as a result of excessive consumption since it raises the risk of irregular heartbeat.
Causes diarrhoea
Large amounts might hasten the movement of food and faeces through the intestines, generating agitation that can lead to restlessness and weakness.
Allergies to the skin and eyes
Skin rashes, eye redness, dyspnea, itching, swollen lips, itchy eyes, and throat pain are the most prevalent signs of fundamental adverse effects induced by excessive ginger use. In such cases, it is best to seek medical assistance right away.
