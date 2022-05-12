Oats Poha to Sprouts: 5 healthy evening munchies to shed extra kilos

If you wish to lose weight healthily, be patient and follow a healthy diet, which contains all of the essential nutrients that our bodies require to maintain good health.



We understand it is very challenging to lose weight without knowing what to have when hungry. Especially after a trying day, your energy level is about zero. In this situation, many of us opt for instant energy or full tummy snack; however, such food does not help in the long term for weight loss. Instead, such food does more harm. If you wish to lose weight healthily, be patient and follow a healthy diet, which contains all of the essential nutrients that our bodies require to maintain good health. To lose weight, health experts and nutritionists recommend eating five small meals a day high in protein and dietary fibre. Here are some healthy evening snacks to hog on when hungry.



1) Oats Poha

Poha is everyone's favourite, but add oats to it. Trust us; it tastes good and healthy. This dish has both soluble and insoluble fibres; oats are an excellent source of fibre in the diet. Here's how to make it

Sprinkle some water on your oats and set them aside; if you soak them too much, they will become too soggy by the end of the cooking time. Next, saute some vegetables of your choice in a pan, such as carrots, peas, and onions. You can also include some peanuts. When you're finished sauteing, add the oats to the pan and mix well. Your oats poha is now ready to eat.

2) Hummus on Grilled Veggies

Veggies are all-time good when you are tracking your weight. Grill vegetables such as tomatoes, mushrooms, kale, spinach, and cauliflower, and pair them with hummus. This tastes better; hummus is the best companion in weight loss. It is made of chickpeas and packed with high-quality fibres. Here's how to make it

Add a few chopped veggies such as tomatoes and cucumbers and hummus to a dish, and have this healthy and tasty meal.

3) Popcorns

Don't be surprised. Yes, having popcorn can really help lose weight; it helps shed some extra kilos. Popcorns are packed with fibre and are low in calories. It is truly, a fat-free and sugar-free snack. Furthermore, popcorn can make us feel fuller for longer periods, preventing hunger pangs. Here's how to make it

Heat the oil saucepan; after the oil is well-heated, put popcorn kernels in the vessel and cover it. The popcorn should start popping quickly; gently shake the pan back and forth. Once the popping slowed or stopped, remove the lid and pour the popcorn into a large bowl. And enjoy.

4) Sprouts

Sprouts are high in protein and also high in dietary fibre. A bowl of vibrant sprouts makes an excellent high-fibre snack. Here's how to make it

Boil any of your favourite sprouts before having or if you wish, you can have them raw; make sure you wash them well. Have them alone, or can add them up with freshly cut tomatoes and cucumber. To add flavour, season with salt and pepper.