    Oats Poha to Sprouts: 5 healthy evening munchies to shed extra kilos

    First Published May 12, 2022, 6:34 PM IST

    If you wish to lose weight healthily, be patient and follow a healthy diet, which contains all of the essential nutrients that our bodies require to maintain good health.
     

    We understand it is very challenging to lose weight without knowing what to have when hungry. Especially after a trying day, your energy level is about zero. In this situation, many of us opt for instant energy or full tummy snack; however, such food does not help in the long term for weight loss. Instead, such food does more harm. If you wish to lose weight healthily, be patient and follow a healthy diet, which contains all of the essential nutrients that our bodies require to maintain good health. To lose weight, health experts and nutritionists recommend eating five small meals a day high in protein and dietary fibre.

    Here are some healthy evening snacks to hog on when hungry. 
     

    1) Oats Poha
    Poha is everyone's favourite, but add oats to it. Trust us; it tastes good and healthy. This dish has both soluble and insoluble fibres; oats are an excellent source of fibre in the diet. 

    Here's how to make it 
    Sprinkle some water on your oats and set them aside; if you soak them too much, they will become too soggy by the end of the cooking time. Next, saute some vegetables of your choice in a pan, such as carrots, peas, and onions. You can also include some peanuts. When you're finished sauteing, add the oats to the pan and mix well. Your oats poha is now ready to eat.
     

    2) Hummus on Grilled Veggies
    Veggies are all-time good when you are tracking your weight. Grill vegetables such as tomatoes, mushrooms, kale, spinach, and cauliflower, and pair them with hummus. This tastes better; hummus is the best companion in weight loss. It is made of chickpeas and packed with high-quality fibres. 

    Here's how to make it 
    Add a few chopped veggies such as tomatoes and cucumbers and hummus to a dish, and have this healthy and tasty meal. 

    3) Popcorns
    Don't be surprised. Yes, having popcorn can really help lose weight; it helps shed some extra kilos. Popcorns are packed with fibre and are low in calories. It is truly, a fat-free and sugar-free snack. Furthermore, popcorn can make us feel fuller for longer periods, preventing hunger pangs.

    Here's how to make it 
    Heat the oil saucepan; after the oil is well-heated, put popcorn kernels in the vessel and cover it. The popcorn should start popping quickly; gently shake the pan back and forth. Once the popping slowed or stopped, remove the lid and pour the popcorn into a large bowl. And enjoy.
     

    4) Sprouts
    Sprouts are high in protein and also high in dietary fibre. A bowl of vibrant sprouts makes an excellent high-fibre snack.

    Here's how to make it 
    Boil any of your favourite sprouts before having or if you wish, you can have them raw; make sure you wash them well. Have them alone, or can add them up with freshly cut tomatoes and cucumber. To add flavour, season with salt and pepper.

    5) Pumpkin seeds roasted 
    Pumpkin seeds are high in vitamins, minerals, and fibre. They are very dense and heavy foods that help you stay satiated for a longer period. Fibre takes longer for your body to digest, leaving you full and preventing cravings. 

    Here's how to make it 
    Roast them or boil them, either way. Place a few handfuls of seeds on a baking sheet. Drizzle with olive oil, sprinkle some salt and pepper, and bake until golden brown and toasty. You could also roast them in a pan without adding any oil.

    Note: The information in the article is general information. Asianet Newsable does not confirm these.

