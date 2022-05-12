5 reasons why one should add coconut water in your diet
Consider coconut water the next time you need to satisfy your thirst. The popular beverage is high in natural vitamins and minerals that assist in hydration and can be found in smoothies as well as other dishes such as salad dressings. On a hot day, this famous drink may efficiently revive the body. But the sweetness of coconut water does not end there; this beverage may also provide a variety of health advantages.
Helps with hydration
While similar to sports drinks, which may be high in added sugars and flavours, coconut water is low in calories and carbohydrates. The electrolytes potassium, sodium, and magnesium play an important part in the attraction of coconut water.
Low calorie intake
Other fruit juices may have a lot of added sugar, calories, and carbohydrates. Coconut water, on the other hand, has less calories, making it an excellent choice for individuals who enjoy sweet drinks.
Skin that is healthier
According to a studies, coconut water's antibacterial qualities may also help in the fight against acne. Consuming coconut water may also benefit your antioxidant system by neutralising the impacts of free radicals, according to research.
Low in calories
Unlike other sweet summer beverages, coconut water is low in calories, making it diabetic-friendly. In addition to being low in sugar, coconut water has no fat. As a result, it is a great weight-loss beverage.
Rich in potassium
The majority of individuals do not consume enough potassium. The mineral aids in the removal of excess salt from your body via your urine. Coconut water can even aid with blood pressure reduction. Coconut water may help those with high blood pressure. However, if you are on blood pressure medication, it is better to avoid coconut water as it may cause it to drop too low. It is recommended to consult with your doctor about this.
