Turmeric Health Benefits: Why It’s More Than a Spice and How to Use It
Turmeric, or 'arishina' as it's called, might seem like just a spice. But, you can't look at it as just a spice. It's not only super beneficial for health, but it can also help cure several diseases. Check out this story..
Don't think of turmeric as just a spice.. It plays a major role in maintaining good health.
The turmeric plant grows almost everywhere. If you can't grow it yourself, use pure turmeric bought from a store..
In India, it's common to use turmeric in cooking. But, it can also be used as a health booster.
Turmeric is widely used in Ayurveda. It's said that drinking milk with a bit of turmeric before bed works as an antioxidant.
It's well-known that turmeric in warm water on an empty stomach boosts health. If you have health issues, consult your doctor before using turmeric.
