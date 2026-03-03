- Home
The first lunar eclipse of 2026 began today at 3:21 PM and will last until 6:47 PM. But did you know when humans first saw a Chandra Grahan? Come on, let's check out 5 mind-blowing facts...
First recorded lunar eclipse in history
So, when did people first see a lunar eclipse? The earliest record comes from a book, 'Zhou Shu', found in a tomb from China's Zhou dynasty. This book says that humans first noted a lunar eclipse on January 29, 1137 BC. That's over 3,158 years ago!
Why the moon turns red during a lunar eclipse
Ever wondered why the moon looks red during an eclipse? It's because the moon is in Earth's shadow. Sunlight passes through our atmosphere and splits into 7 colours. Red light doesn't scatter much and hits the moon, reflecting straight to our eyes. That's why we call it a 'Blood Moon'.
Frequency of lunar eclipses
According to NASA, a lunar eclipse usually happens twice a year, but sometimes even three times. Data from centuries shows that only about 29% of these are total eclipses. You can see a total lunar eclipse from the same spot every 2.5 years. The whole show lasts for about 30 minutes to an hour, making it a super special experience.
Lunar eclipse helped measure Earth's size
A lunar eclipse isn't just pretty to look at; it has also helped in major scientific discoveries. About 2,100 years ago, Greek scientists used the eclipse to measure Earth's diameter and figure out just how big our planet is.
Lunar eclipse helped measure Earth-Moon distance
Back in 400 BC, a Greek scientist named Aristarchus figured out the distance between the Earth and the Moon just by observing a lunar eclipse. Years later, Claudius Ptolemy used this very data to create the world's oldest map, known today as the Ptolemy World Map.
