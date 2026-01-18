Radishes are rich in Vitamin C, a powerful antioxidant that strengthens the immune system by stimulating the production of white blood cells.

There are many health benefits to eating radish. Radish, a root vegetable, is rich in fiber. Regular consumption of radish reduces the risk of cardiovascular diseases. Here are the health benefits of including radish in your diet.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

5 Health Benefits of Eating Radish

Digestion

Radish is an excellent vegetable that aids digestion because it contains dietary fiber. This promotes smooth and regular bowel movements. It helps prevent constipation and supports overall gut health.

Immunity

Radishes are rich in Vitamin C, a powerful antioxidant that strengthens the immune system by stimulating the production of white blood cells. This makes the body more resistant to common infections like colds and flu. In addition to Vitamin C, radishes contain raphanin, a sulfur-based compound with antibacterial and antifungal properties. This compound helps the body fight minor infections. Radishes also contain essential minerals like zinc and iron, which play a role in immune function.

Diabetes

Radishes are very beneficial for individuals managing diabetes due to their low glycemic index (GI). This means they do not cause a rapid spike in blood sugar levels. The fiber content in radishes slows down the absorption of sugar into the bloodstream, helping to maintain stable glucose levels.

Natural Remedy

Radish juice is commonly used as a natural remedy for jaundice because it helps remove excess bilirubin from the blood, thereby supporting liver function. Radish acts as a natural diuretic, increasing urine production and helping to flush out toxins from the kidneys and urinary tract.

Skincare

Due to their high water content, radishes contribute to healthy and glowing skin. It keeps the skin hydrated from within. Hydration is crucial for maintaining elasticity and preventing overall skin dryness. Rich in Vitamin C and flavonoids, radishes act as antioxidants to combat oxidative stress, a major cause of premature aging, wrinkles, and dullness.