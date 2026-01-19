6 Must-Eat Foods to Strengthen Your Lungs for Better Respiratory Health
If you want to improve your overall health, your lungs must be healthy. An improper diet, smoking, and other toxins can damage lung health. Let's pay special attention to these things.
Leafy vegetables
Eating leafy greens is good for improving health. They are rich in vitamins and minerals, which eliminate toxins from the body and protect the lungs.
Nuts
Almonds and walnuts are rich in vitamin E. Eating them daily helps protect the lungs.
Fish
Fatty fish like salmon and mackerel help improve heart health. They are also rich in omega-3 fatty acids.
Berries
Blueberries, strawberries, and blackberries are rich in vitamin C and flavonoids. They help boost immunity and reduce oxidative stress.
Store-bought foods
Store-bought foods contain preservatives and unhealthy fats, which can cause lung damage. Instead, eat vegetables, fruits, and whole grains.
Spices
Adding spices like turmeric and ginger to your food helps boost immunity and protect heart health.
