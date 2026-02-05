5 Everyday Foods That Increase Blood Sugar More Than Sugar
We think some foods don't have sugar, but their ingredients can raise our blood sugar levels. Let's check out which foods these are.
Foods That Raise Blood Sugar More Than Sugar
Let's get to know the foods that raise blood sugar levels more than sugar itself.
White Rice
Eating white rice daily can increase your blood sugar levels.
Naan and Puri Made from Refined Flour
Naan and puri are common household foods, but be mindful of their high GI (glycemic index).
Potatoes/French Fries
Don't think it's okay to eat French fries, potatoes, or aloo masala. These can also raise your blood sugar levels.
Certain Fruits
Eating high-sugar fruits like mangoes, grapes, watermelon, pineapple, sapota, raisins, and dates can spike blood sugar levels.
Packaged Fruit Juices
Fruit juices, especially bottled ones, can raise blood sugar. They lack the necessary fiber found in whole fruits, causing a rapid spike.
Fried Snacks like Samosa, Pakoda
Crispy and salty snacks like samosas and pakodas, often eaten with tea, have a high glycemic index.
Jaggery
We often use jaggery instead of sugar for health. But jaggery also has a high GI. It's naturally sweet and rich in minerals, but diabetics should eat it in moderation.
Explore the latest Lifestyle News covering fashion, wellness, travel, Food and Recipes, and more. Stay updated with trending Health News, fitness tips, and expert insights to inspire your daily living. Discover personalized lifestyle trends that keep you stylish and informed. Download the Asianet News Official App from the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for everything that adds value to your everyday life.