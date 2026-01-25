Three Foods That Help Maintain Blood Sugar Levels Throughout the Day
Three foods that help control blood sugar levels
Diabetes is a condition where blood sugar levels get high. There are different types. The most common are Type 1 and Type 2 diabetes. While Type 1 is an autoimmune condition, Type 2 can be caused by genetics, weight, and lack of exercise.
In both cases, the pancreas can't make enough insulin or the body can't use it well, causing high blood sugar. The WHO says in 2022, 14% of adults 18 and over reported having diabetes.
A healthy diet is key in preventing lifestyle-related diseases. Eating certain fruits and veggies with your regular meals can help manage blood sugar levels.
Purple cabbage, olive oil, and blueberries can help control blood sugar.
Health experts say you should include three specific foods in your daily routine to regulate hormones and maintain glucose balance.
Purple cabbage helps control blood sugar levels.
Purple cabbage helps manage blood sugar. Unlike white cabbage, it has compounds that boost metabolism and aid digestion. Its high fiber and polyphenols support digestive health, helping prevent sudden sugar spikes.
Blueberries contain anthocyanins.
Blueberries have anthocyanins. These antioxidants help improve insulin sensitivity, reduce inflammation, and support brain health. These benefits help prevent sudden spikes in blood sugar levels.
Extra virgin olive oil can help control blood sugar levels.
Extra virgin olive oil can help manage blood sugar. The healthy fats in the oil help regulate insulin response and support heart health.
