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Male Fertility: Guys, These Everyday Foods Could Be Harming Your Chances of Becoming a Dad
A new study suggests that eating too many ultra-processed foods could seriously harm a man’s fertility. These foods may lower sperm quality and disrupt hormones, impacting reproductive health. Cutting back could help improve overall well-being.
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These foods can negatively affect fertility
A new study has sounded the alarm: a diet high in ultra-processed foods could seriously impact a man's ability to have children. Researchers say it might even affect the early development of embryos.
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Ultra-processed foods can negatively affect fertility
Researchers pointed out that until now, no study had really looked into how the combined diet of both parents—especially their intake of ultra-processed foods (UPFs)—affects the time it takes to get pregnant and the baby's development.
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The study was published in the journal Human Reproduction
The study, published in the journal 'Human Reproduction', was quite thorough. It followed 831 women and their 651 male partners who were part of a long-term, population-based health study, tracking them before pregnancy and through their children's early years.
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UPF consumption is also associated with a higher risk of infertility
Dr. Romy Gaillard, a researcher at Erasmus University Medical Centre, said their findings clearly link high consumption of UPFs in men to a greater risk of infertility.
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Found that the risk of dying from a heart attack was very high
The study also found that people who ate a lot of ultra-processed foods had a much higher risk of dying from heart-related diseases and strokes. For these individuals, about 15% of their daily calorie intake came from these unhealthy foods.
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Sweetened soft drinks also increase the problem of infertility
It's not just solid food. Researchers say processed items, including sugary soft drinks, can lead to premature death. A study in the American Journal of Preventive Medicine found that in 2019, UPF consumption was linked to 57,000 premature deaths in Brazil.
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Some foods are highly processed or ultra-processed
So, what exactly are ultra-processed foods (UPFs)? They are typically made from substances extracted from whole foods, like fats, starches, added sugars, and hydrogenated fats.
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They may contain artificial colors, flavors and additives
These foods often contain artificial colours, flavours, and other additives. Common examples include frozen meals, soft drinks, hot dogs, fast food, packaged cookies, cakes, and salty snacks like chips.
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