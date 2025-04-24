Summer skincare made easy: Check out tips and DIY face packs for a healthy glow
Many people use expensive creams and oils or visit beauty parlors for facials to repair damaged skin. This article explores effective homemade face packs for glowing skin during summer.
| Published : Apr 24 2025, 12:59 PM
Summer brings various skin problems due to heat and dehydration. Expensive creams, oils, and facials are common solutions, but this article offers natural alternatives for radiant skin.
Protect your face this summer by staying hydrated, using rose water as a natural toner, applying yogurt and gram flour paste for tan removal, and using aloe vera gel for smooth skin. Don't forget sunscreen!
Lemon and honey brighten skin and reduce blemishes. Tomato juice soothes sunburn and tanning. Cucumber and mint juice hydrate and cool the skin. Multani mitti face pack with aloe vera gel and rose water helps with tanning and cooling.
Aloe vera gel soothes sunburn and irritation. Apply fresh aloe vera gel for 15 minutes and rinse. Banana and papaya face pack with honey brightens skin. Apply for 20 minutes and rinse.
Stay hydrated with water, fruits, buttermilk, yogurt, salads, and coconut water. Keep your face moisturized with a water-based moisturizer. Apply sunscreen before going out, even in the car or indoors.
