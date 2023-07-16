Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Essential Skincare strategies for healthy skin during the summer to monsoon transition

    Discover 4 essential skincare strategies for maintaining healthy and radiant skin during the transition from summer to monsoon, including proper cleansing, brightening serums, lightweight moisturizers, and sunscreen protection. Adapt your routine for the changing climate and nurture your skin's needs

    First Published Jul 16, 2023, 7:00 AM IST

    As the seasons shift from summer to monsoon, it is crucial to adapt our skincare regimen to meet the changing needs of our skin. The transition from hot and dry weather to a more humid and wet climate requires specific strategies to preserve healthy and radiant skin. By modifying our daily routine, we can ensure that our skin receives the necessary moisture and protection. In this article, we will explore four simple strategies that can help maintain healthy skin during this seasonal shift. These strategies include proper cleansing, fading pigmentation with a brightening serum, moisturizing with a lightweight gel, and applying sunscreen to safeguard against harmful UV rays.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    Here are four simple strategies for preserving healthy skin during the transition from summer to monsoon

    Cleanse twice a day
    Cleansing is a crucial step in skincare that should not be overlooked. Cleanse your face in the morning to remove sweat, leftover makeup, and night creams from the previous day. Cleanse again before bed to get rid of bacteria, sweat, and makeup that have accumulated throughout the day. Consider using cold water for washing your face, as it can increase blood circulation, reduce puffiness, and promote glowing skin.

    Fade pigmentation with a brightening serum
    External factors like pollution and UV rays can make your skin dull and lead to dark patches. Incorporate an anti-pigmentation serum into your skincare routine. Look for a serum with potent ingredients like Gluta-Niacinamide, which can penetrate deeply into the skin to reduce pigmentation and promote radiant skin. Apply the serum before makeup application to achieve a dewy and hydrated look.

    Moisturize with a lightweight gel
    Opt for a lightweight, hydrating moisturizer that absorbs quickly into the skin without leaving a sticky feeling. Choose a formula that is suitable for the weather and won't weigh down your skin. Look for a gel moisturizer infused with ingredients like Hyaluronic Acid, Vitamin E, and Glycerine. Apply the moisturizer in gentle circular motions, starting from the center of your face and moving towards the contours.

    Use sunscreen
    Even during the monsoon season, UVA and UVB rays can still damage your skin and cause tanning and pigmentation. Protect your skin by applying sunscreen before going outdoors. Look for a sunscreen that is non-oily and doesn't leave a white cast on the skin. Consider using a sunscreen range that combines serum and sunscreen properties, incorporating Niacinamide-C to help fade dark patches caused by sun exposure.

    Remember to adjust your skincare routine based on your skin type and specific needs. These strategies will help ensure that your skin remains healthy, hydrated, and protected during the transition from summer to monsoon.

    Last Updated Jul 16, 2023, 7:00 AM IST
