Planning to buy new furniture? Vastu Shastra has some simple rules about where to place heavy items, what kind of wood is lucky, and which shapes are best for your home's energy. Here's what you need to know.

Getting new furniture can totally change the feel of your home. But it's not just about decoration; it also affects the energy and atmosphere. According to Vastu Shastra, the direction, colour, shape, and material of your furniture can directly impact your family's happiness, health, and finances. So, before you buy or place new furniture, it's important to keep a few key Vastu rules in mind. Here are 5 important tips.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Pay Attention to Colour and Polish

The colour of your furniture affects the mood of your home and your own mental state. Vastu says that colours like cream, light brown, beige, or natural wood finishes are considered very good. It's best to avoid very dark or black furniture. Also, make sure the polish is clean and shiny, because chipped or faded polish can attract negative energy.

Choose the Right Kind of Wood

Vastu Shastra considers woods like Teak (Saagwan), Sheesham, Neem, and Ashok to be lucky for making furniture. These woods are not just strong but are also seen as symbols of positive energy. Good quality wood is believed to help bring stability and prosperity to the home.

Pick the Correct Direction for Placement

According to Vastu, heavy furniture like a sofa, almirah, bed, or dining set should be placed in the south or west direction of the house. On the other hand, the north and east directions should be kept as open and light as possible. This allows positive energy to flow freely through your home.

The Shape of Your Furniture Matters Too

When you're buying furniture, pay attention to its shape. Vastu Shastra says that square and rectangular furniture are the best shapes. Furniture with too many odd angles, sharp edges, or irregular shapes can create stress and imbalance in the house.

Be Careful When Using Old Furniture

If you're getting new furniture custom-made, try to use new and strong wood. Avoid reusing wood from very old or broken furniture. As per Vastu beliefs, new furniture is a symbol of new energy and positivity.