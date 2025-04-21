UAE to Ireland: THESE countries have the lowest divorce rates in the World
Divorce rates are low in India, where marriage is considered a sacred bond. Religious beliefs, family values, and strict laws discourage divorce
| Published : Apr 21 2025, 08:58 AM
2 Min read
There's a saying that God created a woman for every man or a man for every woman. The saying 'one partner for life' is becoming a lie these days. Recently, newlyweds end up in court within a year of marriage. The word 'compromise' seems to have lost its meaning.
Especially celebrities seem to be queuing up for divorce. Some give lengthy reasons of their own and separate. The tag 'divorce' is always trending on social media. Today, divorce cases are being filed everywhere. So let's see which country has the lowest number of divorce cases.
The divorce rate is determined by the cultural, legal, and social relations of that country. In countries with low divorce rates, divorce laws are strict. For this reason, people here shy away from divorce. While divorce is common in some places, in other places it is taken as a last resort.
In India, marriage is considered a bond of seven lifetimes. Marriages in India don't break up so easily. Marriage in India is a sacred bond and a union of two families. For this reason, India is also one of the countries with the lowest number of divorce cases.
According to reports, which country has the lowest number of divorce cases? Countries like Qatar, Ireland, and the UAE do not have a high number of divorce cases. People here strictly adhere to social and religious traditions. They make every effort to maintain their relationships. Divorce is their last option.
In these countries, not only culture but also laws make divorce difficult. Now here are the divorce statistics in some countries. In Sri Lanka, 0.15% of people out of 1000 get divorced. In Guatemala and Vietnam, only 0.2% of people get divorced.
Peru- 0.5%, Chile- 0.7%, Grenadines and St. Vincent 0.4%, and South Africa 0.6% of divorce cases are registered. Divorce is discouraged due to religious beliefs, family values, and strict laws. That's why these countries have low divorce rates.
