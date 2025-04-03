Salim Khan to Dharmendra: 7 Stars who remarried without divorce

Entertainment
Raj Babbar was first married to Nadira. However, without divorcing her, Raj married Smita Patil.
Famous singer Udit Narayan's first wife was Ranjana Jha. After that, he married Deepa Gahatraj.
Sanjay Khan was first married to Zarine Khan. He married Zeenat without divorcing Zarine.
Mahesh Bhatt first married Lauren Bright. Later, he fell in love with Soni Razdan and married her without divorcing his first wife.
Dharmendra was first married to Prakash Kaur. However, without divorcing her, Dharmendra married Hema Malini.
Superstar Salman Khan's father, Salim Khan, married Helen without divorcing his first wife.
