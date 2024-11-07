India News
This post explores the 7 states with the highest divorce rates.
Maharashtra tops the list with the highest divorce rate in the country at 18.7%.
Karnataka ranks 2nd on this list with a divorce rate of 11.7%.
West Bengal ranks 3rd on this list with a divorce rate of 8.2%.
Delhi, the national capital, ranks 4th on the list of states with high divorce rates.
Tamil Nadu ranks 5th with a divorce rate of 7.1%.
Telangana ranks 6th on this list with a divorce rate of 6.7%.
Kerala ranks 7th on the list of states with high divorce rates, with a rate of 6.3%.