High Divorce Rates

This post explores the 7 states with the highest divorce rates.

Maharashtra

Maharashtra tops the list with the highest divorce rate in the country at 18.7%.

Karnataka

Karnataka ranks 2nd on this list with a divorce rate of 11.7%.

West Bengal

West Bengal ranks 3rd on this list with a divorce rate of 8.2%.

Delhi

Delhi, the national capital, ranks 4th on the list of states with high divorce rates.

Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu ranks 5th with a divorce rate of 7.1%.

Telangana

Telangana ranks 6th on this list with a divorce rate of 6.7%.

Kerala

Kerala ranks 7th on the list of states with high divorce rates, with a rate of 6.3%.

