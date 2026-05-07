Hair Fall: Boss, Your Hair Won't Fall Anymore! Just Do This One Thing for Shiny Hair
Today's modern food habits are a big reason for hair fall and early greying. But don't worry, traditional foods like leafy greens and ghee, along with a good lifestyle, offer a natural fix for these problems.
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Hair fall, premature greying - Don't worry
In today's fast life, our food habits have totally changed. Many people depend on fast food because of work pressure and no time. This affects not just our health, but our looks too. Women especially face problems like hair fall, premature greying, and thinning hair. Siddha medicine says the main reason is our diet. It insists that 'food is medicine' and the right food can naturally fix many issues.
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The harms of fast food
Modern snacks and fast food items don't give our body the right nutrients. They mostly just give us empty calories and lack important things like vitamins, minerals, and fibre. Sugary drinks, cakes, and biscuits cause insulin resistance. This increases inflammation in the body and weakens hair roots. Also, the trans fats in fried foods affect blood flow, slowing down hair growth. Over time, this becomes a major reason for increased hair fall.
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Impact of tea, coffee and other habits
Many of us drink tea or coffee several times a day. But a chemical called tannin in them stops the body from absorbing iron from food. When iron levels are low, your hair roots don't get enough oxygen, and hair density reduces. Even giving kids 'bed tea' in the morning increases 'pitta' or bile, which triggers premature greying and hair fall. Plus, very salty or spicy foods can mess with the body's internal balance and harm hair health.
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Effects of nutritional deficiencies
Wrong eating habits can disturb your hormonal balance. This affects women more. When you lack key nutrients for hair growth like iron, zinc, and biotin, hair fall starts happening fast. Siddha medicine links this to body dryness and large intestine problems. If your digestion is not right, the body cannot absorb nutrients properly. This makes the hair roots weak.
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Siddha ways and traditional foods
Siddha medicine offers simple, natural solutions. Our own traditional foods have many key nutrients. Ghee, moringa leaves, Ponnanganni Keerai, and Manathakkali give the body essential micronutrients. These foods boost hair growth and make the roots strong. A balanced diet is very important, with the right amount of carbs, protein, and good fats. Adding greens, fruits, dals, and nuts to your daily meals will give great results. Siddha medicines like Aya Sambeera Karpam and Karisalai Suranam also provide minerals and improve hair health. Applying natural oils like hibiscus oil strengthens hair roots and reduces fall.
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Permanent solution for hair fall
Hair fall isn't just an external problem; it's a sign of an internal imbalance. External medicines alone are not enough to fix it; a change in diet is a must. It's important to cut down on fast food and eat more traditional, nutritious meals. If you follow the principles of Siddha medicine and maintain a natural lifestyle, your hair will grow thick and healthy again. Sticking to these changes will give you long-term benefits.
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