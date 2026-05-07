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Permanent solution for hair fall

Hair fall isn't just an external problem; it's a sign of an internal imbalance. External medicines alone are not enough to fix it; a change in diet is a must. It's important to cut down on fast food and eat more traditional, nutritious meals. If you follow the principles of Siddha medicine and maintain a natural lifestyle, your hair will grow thick and healthy again. Sticking to these changes will give you long-term benefits.