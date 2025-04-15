English

Kareena Kapoor's Top 7 Hairstyles for Adding Volume to Thin Hair

lifestyle Apr 15 2025
Author: Srishti ms Image Credits:Our own
Kareena Kapoor's best hairstyles

Kareena Kapoor loves to experiment with her hair. Today we are showing you her best hairstyles that will give amazing swag even in thin hair.

Image credits: instagram
Sleek bun hairstyle

This is one of Kareena Kapoor's favorite hairstyles. A sleek low bun with gajra always looks classic. It suits all types of hair. Also, it highlights cheekbones well.

Image credits: instagram
Low ponytail with micro braids

Kareena Kapoor has created a low ponytail with micro braids in this hairstyle. This has upgraded the texture of the hair. You can also try it.

Image credits: instagram
Twisted Messy Bun Hairstyle

This is best for adding volume to thin hair. A chignon is a chic hairdo and Bebo has given it a twisted messy bun hairstyle touch.

Image credits: instagram
Rope Braid Hairstyle

You can create such a rope braid hairdo like Kareena Kapoor. Such a hairstyle will help you to give a very fancy and glam look.

Image credits: instagram
Sleek Indian Braid Hairstyle

Gen Z may think that the sleek Indian braid hairdo is boring now, but Bebo shows us how it's done. You can show off your swag by creating it.

Image credits: instagram
Messy ponytail

If you want to set bridesmaid goals, then try such a simple messy ponytail on lehenga. This will give a lot of volume to your hair.

Image credits: instagram
Wavy soft curl hairstyle

This type of wavy soft curl hairstyle looks very classic on Indo-Western looks. It does not take much time to make and adds bounce to the hair.

Image credits: instagram

