Kareena Kapoor loves to experiment with her hair. Today we are showing you her best hairstyles that will give amazing swag even in thin hair.
This is one of Kareena Kapoor's favorite hairstyles. A sleek low bun with gajra always looks classic. It suits all types of hair. Also, it highlights cheekbones well.
Kareena Kapoor has created a low ponytail with micro braids in this hairstyle. This has upgraded the texture of the hair. You can also try it.
This is best for adding volume to thin hair. A chignon is a chic hairdo and Bebo has given it a twisted messy bun hairstyle touch.
You can create such a rope braid hairdo like Kareena Kapoor. Such a hairstyle will help you to give a very fancy and glam look.
Gen Z may think that the sleek Indian braid hairdo is boring now, but Bebo shows us how it's done. You can show off your swag by creating it.
If you want to set bridesmaid goals, then try such a simple messy ponytail on lehenga. This will give a lot of volume to your hair.
This type of wavy soft curl hairstyle looks very classic on Indo-Western looks. It does not take much time to make and adds bounce to the hair.
