Travel Guide: Travelling to Prague this May? Check out places you must visit
Discover the magic of Prague with these 5 must-visit places, from historic castles to iconic bridges, each offering a unique glimpse into the city's rich culture and timeless charm
- FB
- TW
- Linkdin
Prague
Travel Guide: Step into Prague, a city where every street feels like a page from a storybook. From towering spires to hidden alleys, it’s a place where history breathes and every corner holds a secret.
Prague Castle
One of the largest ancient castles in the world, it offers stunning views over the city and houses historical buildings including St. Vitus Cathedral, Old Royal Palace, and Golden Lane.
Charles Bridge
A 14th-century stone bridge adorned with baroque statues, it's perfect for a romantic walk and offers spectacular views of the Vltava River and the city skyline.
Old Town Square & Astronomical Clock (Staroměstské náměstí)
The heart of Prague, where you can admire the Astronomical Clock (Orloj) that performs a mechanical show every hour, along with Gothic and baroque architecture.
Lennon Wall
A colorful symbol of peace and freedom, the graffiti-covered wall dedicated to John Lennon became a voice of protest during the communist era and continues to evolve with new artwork.
St. Vitus Cathedral
Located within Prague Castle, this gothic masterpiece took nearly 600 years to complete and holds the tombs of many Bohemian kings and Holy Roman Emperors.