Travel Guide: 5 landlocked countries that you must visit once in life
Landlocked countries often go unnoticed, yet they offer rich culture, history, and stunning landscapes. Here are five landlocked gems you must explore for unforgettable travel experiences
Travel Guide: Bhutan
Nestled in the Himalayas, Bhutan is a peaceful kingdom that values happiness over GDP. With its dramatic landscapes, ancient monasteries, and commitment to sustainability, Bhutan is a spiritual haven.
Bolivia
Bolivia stuns with its natural wonders—like the surreal Salar de Uyuni, the world's largest salt flat. Explore high-altitude cities like La Paz and discover vibrant indigenous cultures and traditions
Laos
Laos charms with its laid-back lifestyle, lush jungles, and Buddhist temples. The Mekong River winds through the country, offering tranquil boat rides and views of serene rural life and heritage towns.
Serbia
Serbia blends history and modern culture in the heart of the Balkans. From the lively streets of Belgrade to medieval fortresses and monasteries, it’s a cultural crossroad with rich traditions and cuisine.
Ethiopia
Ethiopia, one of Africa’s oldest nations, boasts unique heritage—from ancient rock-hewn churches in Lalibela to stunning highlands. Its history, coffee culture, and landscapes make it truly distinct.